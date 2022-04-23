Covid-19 deaths spike in week after Songkran

However, the number of Covid-19 deaths increased by 22 per cent from a week earlier, he added, warning people to stay vigilant and protect themselves against the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded the eighth-highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the world, Thira said in a Facebook post.

The Kingdom also accounts for more than one-fifth or 21.65 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in Asia, he added.

Thira said that more than 508 million people worldwide were infected with Covid-19 this week. New infections and deaths from the virus worldwide fell by 27 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively, according to Worldometer.