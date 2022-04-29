Amid Austria reports, Rangnick says he will stay at United as consultant

The German, who took over at United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, had an agreement to work as a consultant for two years when he took the job.
Reports in Austria said the Austrian Football Federation was hoping to appoint him as their new national team coach but Rangnick declined to comment when asked about that prospect.
"What I can tell you and confirm is that I will definitely continue with my consultancy role at the end of the season, and for the next two years, and I’m very much looking forward to that," he said after his side's 1-1 home Premier League draw against Chelsea.
Published : April 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 30, 2022
Published : Apr 30, 2022
Published : Apr 30, 2022
Published : Apr 30, 2022