Gritty Teen Chanettee Hangs onto Lead

“I didn’t play as well as I did in the first round. The flag positions are trickier, and I didn’t hit to ball to the positions I would want to. I hit several good chip shots to the greens but the ball rolled way back to the fringe,” said Chanettee who just turned 18 a fortnight ago.

Once again, she will enter the weekend rounds in the penultimate group. Thus far this season, she has accumulated four crowns: the two previous Thailand Mixed series in Cha-Am and Hat Yai, the LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers in Pattaya and the Thai LPGA Tour event in Chonburi last Sunday.

“I don’t want to set my expectation too high this week. I just want to keep improving each day. The course sets up tough especially the pin positions. I must be extra careful on Saturday,” Chanettee added.

Parinda, who has 7 trophies on the Thai LPGA Tour in her cabinet, endured a roller-coaster day before settling with a 67. She produced a brilliant form to shoot five out of her eight birdies at the front nine only to commit a double bogey on the 11th hole and back-to-back bogeys on the 14th – 15th holes.