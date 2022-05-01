Man City, Liverpool win in EPL, Norwich relegated

City boss Pep Guardiola could afford the luxury of not even calling on Kevin De Bruyne as the champions kept the fate of the title race in their own hands.

Rodri headed home Phil Foden's free-kick on 13 minutes to settle any City nerves.

Nathan Ake then turned home Ruben Dias' knockdown as the visitors struck again from a set piece early in the second-half.

Gabriel Jesus kept his fine scoring form going with a thumping finish 12 minutes from time before Fernandinho rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

"It's not about the pressure – it's simple," said Guardiola.

"We have to win all our games to be champions. If we don't, Liverpool will be champions."

Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among those rested by Jurgen Klopp from the start.

But they still had far too much for one of the form sides in the league.

The decisive moment came in the 19th minute when, with the home side appealing in vain for a free-kick, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past the helpless Martin Dubravka.