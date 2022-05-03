UEFA bans Russian national soccer teams, clubs from European competitions

Portugal will replace Russia for the July 6-31 tournament in England, having lost to them in the qualifying play-offs, and will join the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in Group C.
UEFA also ruled Russia's bid to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible, which means Britain and Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 is rivalled only by Turkey, who also declared an interest in hosting the 2032 tournament.
Additionally, Russian clubs will not compete in UEFA's Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.
The winners of the Scottish Premiership will take the place of Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.
UEFA said in a statement its executive committee took the decisions to "ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned".
The statement also said Russia will not participate in the Nations League, which begins in June, and will be automatically relegated from their second-tier group.
UEFA and world governing body FIFA suspended Russian clubs and national teams from their competitions until further notice after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".
As a result of the sanctions, German club RB Leipzig advanced to this season's Europa League quarter-finals at the expense of Russian side Spartak Moscow after their last-16 clash was called off.
In March, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected a request from Russia's football association (FUR) to freeze FIFA's suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing at the World Cup in Qatar, before the FUR withdrew its appeal.
Several national soccer associations announced they would not play against Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, including those of Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
Published : May 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022