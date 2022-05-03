UEFA bans Russian national soccer teams, clubs from European competitions

UEFA also ruled Russia's bid to host the men's Euros in 2028 and 2032 ineligible, which means Britain and Ireland's joint bid to host Euro 2028 is rivalled only by Turkey, who also declared an interest in hosting the 2032 tournament.

Additionally, Russian clubs will not compete in UEFA's Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League next season.

The winners of the Scottish Premiership will take the place of Russian champions Zenit St Petersburg in the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.

UEFA said in a statement its executive committee took the decisions to "ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned".