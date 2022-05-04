Liverpool fight back to reach Champions League final with win over Villarreal

The visitors fell 2-0 down with an insipid first-half performance before fighting back with three goals in a 12-minute spell after the break to advance to their third European Cup final in five seasons.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said reaching the Paris final felt as the first one as they had a tough tie against Villarreal.

"They put us under pressure, everything was great so it feels so special because it was so difficult for us but in the end we deserved it as well and that’s really cool and it was massive, massive from the boys," the German said.