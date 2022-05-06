ONE Championship Announces Fairtex Fight Promotion Partnership: Athletes To Compete At Lumpinee For $100,000 Contract

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization and a top five global sports property for viewership and engagement. ONE events represent the full spectrum of martial arts, with world-class athletes representing over 80 countries competing across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, submission grappling, and other disciplines.
Fairtex Fight Promotion is bringing a new generation of athletes to the world stage from Thailand. Beginning in January of 2022 the show quickly moved to live TV. Events air on Channel 7, Thailand’s largest TV Channel. Supported by Tero Entertainment, the promotion displays a mix of MMA and Muay Thai. The event is at Lumpinee one of the oldest and most revered Muay Thai venues in the world.
Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said: “I have known Prem Busarabavonwongs for a long time now as a good friend and trusted partner. I appreciate his vision for Fairtex Fight Promotion. His father (Khun Banjong) has been one of Muay Thai’s most influential leaders in history. I am full of gratitude and appreciation. My team and I at ONE are thrilled to partner with Fairtex Fight Promotion with Road To ONE. The best prospects in the world have a chance to earn a US $100,000 contract to compete in ONE. Fairtex Fight Promotion is the future of combat sports in Thailand.”
Prem Busarabavonwongs Promoter for Fairtex Fight Promotion, said: “We’re grateful that ONE and Fairtex Fight Promotion are partnering together to create a pathway for athletes to earn a contract to compete in ONE. ONE is the best in the world, and we know there is a lot of talent out there. The weight classes are set for Thai athletes and foreign boxers on our promotion to develop. We want a new group of athletes that will follow in the footsteps of boxers like Stamp, Yodsanklai, and Rodtang. All gyms in Thailand are welcome to participate and send their best to compete in Road to ONE in Fairtex Fight Promotion.”
Published : May 06, 2022
