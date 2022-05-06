ONE Championship Announces Fairtex Fight Promotion Partnership: Athletes To Compete At Lumpinee For $100,000 Contract

Fairtex Fight Promotion is bringing a new generation of athletes to the world stage from Thailand. Beginning in January of 2022 the show quickly moved to live TV. Events air on Channel 7, Thailand’s largest TV Channel. Supported by Tero Entertainment, the promotion displays a mix of MMA and Muay Thai. The event is at Lumpinee one of the oldest and most revered Muay Thai venues in the world.



Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, said: “I have known Prem Busarabavonwongs for a long time now as a good friend and trusted partner. I appreciate his vision for Fairtex Fight Promotion. His father (Khun Banjong) has been one of Muay Thai’s most influential leaders in history. I am full of gratitude and appreciation. My team and I at ONE are thrilled to partner with Fairtex Fight Promotion with Road To ONE. The best prospects in the world have a chance to earn a US $100,000 contract to compete in ONE. Fairtex Fight Promotion is the future of combat sports in Thailand.”