Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Boehly-led consortium wins bid to take over Chelsea

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Boehly-led consortium wins bid to t...

A consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by Clearlake Capital has won the bid to acquire Premier League club Chelsea in a deal worth up to 4.0 billion pounds, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday (May 6).

The proposal has now been sent to the government and Premier League for approval.

With just over three weeks remaining on the club's current operating licence, which expires on May 31, Boehly is on course to complete his takeover by the end of this month, The Telegraph said.
 

Russian owner Roman Abramovich, now subject to sanctions by the British government, put the London club up for sale in early March following his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich cleared the path for the takeover on Thursday after he dismissed reports that he wanted a loan given to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion), to be repaid.

Todd Boehly, Chairman and CEO, Eldridge Industries, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The Boehly group, which also includes Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and British property investor Jonathan Goldstein, were in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after a late bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were earlier eliminated from the bidding process while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family pulled out of the running.

($1 = 0.8106 pounds)

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 07, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.