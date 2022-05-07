Massive carbon emissions reduce biodiversity 300 mln years ago: study

The Late Paleozoic Ice Age ranging 360-280 million years ago is the longest-lived icehouse climate and the only one to record a transition from an icehouse to a greenhouse climate since the appearance of advanced plants and a terrestrial ecosystem.

Scientists from China, the United States and New Zealand collected samples in southwest China's Guizhou Province and measured carbon and uranium isotopes within the samples to explore global carbon cycling and marine anoxia.

They found the carbon dioxide emissions caused an increase in the sea-surface temperature of about four degrees Celsius, according to the study.