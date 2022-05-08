Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Jürgen Klopp's reaction

This is the moment where when we are there, it is exactly the same game but you can have at least a shot or Lloris has to make a save. [A] diagonal ball, Kostas, mishit the header, heads it back where we were. Then the biggest one probably because of the quality of Thiago, when he has his little shuffle and chips the ball to the second-post area, where Trent is completely open, and in the end misses him by two yards. That's an inch on the football boot of a world-class player. These moments, they hurt them, but they were flying with everything they have, they blocked the ball, they do everything, they were here for a result.

I know you all think the game plan of Tottenham worked perfectly, that's what we have to accept. We have a different game plan, obviously. Even when we play at Tottenham we have a different game plan. That's how it is and that's why it's really difficult to play them. For them, when they face a team with more possession than them then it works out pretty well, but they don't have these opponents all the time.

On how he views the result and whether it is an 'important point'

It is an important point because we have one point more than before the game, so that's how it is. But we all know the situation. We are now top of the table. If you ask me, my favourite situation, it just stays like this with the same points tally, and City and us, we lose all the rest of the games in the Premier League and it stays like this. That would be great, but we all know it will not happen. So in this moment, we are disappointed. The boys are more disappointed than I am – it might be because of my age, because I saw pretty much everything already in my life.

But we will go again. There were so many good things tonight in a situation like that. The counter-press we played today, you can record it and sell this stuff, it's unbelievable. Honestly, it's unbelievable. I am so proud of that but, in the end, how I said, in the little moments, a little bit better decision-making... it's easy for me to say because I don't run and I didn't run four days ago, but we all know the boys are able to do that and then we could have won. But, of course, we know we could've lost as well because they are obviously insane in their counter-attacking. That's what they want to do. I saw a lot of the things we want to do but not the result we wished for.

