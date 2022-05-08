Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Jürgen Klopp's reaction

The Reds had to settle for a tie at Anfield, but the result did move them to the top of the Premier League on goal difference, with Manchester City not in action until Sunday afternoon at home to Newcastle United.
Heung-Min Son gave the visitors the lead with 56 minutes on the clock, before a deflected Luis Diaz strike in front of the Kop drew the hosts level, but they were unable to summon a winner.
On the result and Liverpool's performance
The expected game. It was always clear Tottenham would show up like they showed up. With all the individual quality they have and with the game plan they have, it was clear it would be incredibly difficult. It didn’t get easier when we conceded the goal. I was really happy with a lot of things in the game, to be honest. First half, the first 25 minutes, wow, crazy start, really, really good, put them under pressure, direction in our game, the passing in the game, the speed of the passes, it was really good but we didn't score. Then it was always clear, you make one mistake and they are there. This next 20 minutes, around about, we said at half-time we could have shown more initiative in moments, just a little dribbling here, getting closer to their formation to keep them busy. We passed a little bit too early and these kind of things. All fine, but we could have caused more problems.
I thought we did that in the second half; we started immediately again [with] high energy and then we conceded the goal. Everything can happen in a situation like this. After the weeks we had, I'm not sure how many games more we had than Tottenham, but there were a few and then a moment like this really anything can happen. But nothing happened. The stadium was there, boys kept their calm, increased the pressure without opening up too much. We scored the goal and then all these little moments, you might not remember them but [a] diagonal ball, Thiago to Hendo, in behind the last line. Hendo square ball, great, but we don't anticipate it right, so we don't have anybody.
This is the moment where when we are there, it is exactly the same game but you can have at least a shot or Lloris has to make a save. [A] diagonal ball, Kostas, mishit the header, heads it back where we were. Then the biggest one probably because of the quality of Thiago, when he has his little shuffle and chips the ball to the second-post area, where Trent is completely open, and in the end misses him by two yards. That's an inch on the football boot of a world-class player. These moments, they hurt them, but they were flying with everything they have, they blocked the ball, they do everything, they were here for a result.
I know you all think the game plan of Tottenham worked perfectly, that's what we have to accept. We have a different game plan, obviously. Even when we play at Tottenham we have a different game plan. That's how it is and that's why it's really difficult to play them. For them, when they face a team with more possession than them then it works out pretty well, but they don't have these opponents all the time.
On how he views the result and whether it is an 'important point'
It is an important point because we have one point more than before the game, so that's how it is. But we all know the situation. We are now top of the table. If you ask me, my favourite situation, it just stays like this with the same points tally, and City and us, we lose all the rest of the games in the Premier League and it stays like this. That would be great, but we all know it will not happen. So in this moment, we are disappointed. The boys are more disappointed than I am – it might be because of my age, because I saw pretty much everything already in my life.
But we will go again. There were so many good things tonight in a situation like that. The counter-press we played today, you can record it and sell this stuff, it's unbelievable. Honestly, it's unbelievable. I am so proud of that but, in the end, how I said, in the little moments, a little bit better decision-making... it's easy for me to say because I don't run and I didn't run four days ago, but we all know the boys are able to do that and then we could have won. But, of course, we know we could've lost as well because they are obviously insane in their counter-attacking. That's what they want to do. I saw a lot of the things we want to do but not the result we wished for.
Jürgen Klopp said on Liverpoolfc.com
Published : May 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022