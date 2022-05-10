GREALISH TARGETS THREE MORE WINS TO RETAIN PREMIER LEAGUE CROWN

Pep Guardiola’s men currently hold a three-point advantage at the top of the table after a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Newcastle, combined with Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham.
But with tough away trips to Wolves and West Ham in the space of four days before a final day clash with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has called for City to maintain our current levels of performance to help see us over the line.
“Liverpool is a great team and I don’t think they will be slipping up again if I am honest,” he admitted.
“We have to stay on the ball and go and pick up maximum points.
“For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. Anything can happen in these remaining games, so we have to stay strong and keep our foot on the pedal.
“We cannot take our foot off it, and they are going to be three very tough games and we have to get maximum points if we want to lift the title.”
Grealish was instrumental in City’s 5-0 victory over Newcastle United, playing the entire 90 minutes as we put the Magpies to the sword in clinical fashion.
The England international says he’s loving life at the Club having joined Guardiola’s men from Aston Villa last summer, and hopes he can cap off his debut campaign at the Etihad with silverware.
He said: “I am loving it (at Manchester City). This is what I have come here for, to play in these big games and that is what I want to do.
“I want to win medals, win titles, so I am really enjoying it.
“I have got the lads, the staff and the manager to thank for that for making me feel so welcome. Hopefully we can all win something.”
Jack Grealish said on mancity.com
Published : May 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022
Published : May 16, 2022