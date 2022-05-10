GREALISH TARGETS THREE MORE WINS TO RETAIN PREMIER LEAGUE CROWN

But with tough away trips to Wolves and West Ham in the space of four days before a final day clash with Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, Grealish has called for City to maintain our current levels of performance to help see us over the line.

“Liverpool is a great team and I don’t think they will be slipping up again if I am honest,” he admitted.

“We have to stay on the ball and go and pick up maximum points.

“For me, the Premier League is the best league in the world. Anything can happen in these remaining games, so we have to stay strong and keep our foot on the pedal.

“We cannot take our foot off it, and they are going to be three very tough games and we have to get maximum points if we want to lift the title.”

