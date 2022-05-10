Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for fi...

The Thai under-23 men’s football team secured their first three points at the SEA Games on Monday, crushing Singapore 5-0 at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh, Vietnam.

Thailand scored their opening goal just before the break, when Phuket-born Ben Davis slotted home a penalty. Ironically, Davis played for Singapore as a youth international before switching his allegiance to Thailand and playing for English club Oxford United.

The War Elephants went two ahead soon after half-time, when Worachit Kanitsribampen found the net in the 47th minute. Ekanit Panya put the tie beyond Singapore with two more goals in the 51st and 67th minutes before Korawich Tasa sealed the crushing win with an 81st-minute strike.

Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

The result took 16-time gold medallists Thailand to the top of Group B, equal with Malaysia and Cambodia on three points but with a better goal difference.

Winless Singapore are bottom of the group after two games.

Thailand lost 2-1 in their opener against Malaysia last Saturday.

Next up for the War Elephants is a clash with Cambodia on Saturday (May 14) at 7pm, with a place in the knockout round at stake.

Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.