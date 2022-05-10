Thailand crush Singapore 5-0 for first SEA Games football win

Thailand scored their opening goal just before the break, when Phuket-born Ben Davis slotted home a penalty. Ironically, Davis played for Singapore as a youth international before switching his allegiance to Thailand and playing for English club Oxford United.

The War Elephants went two ahead soon after half-time, when Worachit Kanitsribampen found the net in the 47th minute. Ekanit Panya put the tie beyond Singapore with two more goals in the 51st and 67th minutes before Korawich Tasa sealed the crushing win with an 81st-minute strike.

The result took 16-time gold medallists Thailand to the top of Group B, equal with Malaysia and Cambodia on three points but with a better goal difference.

Winless Singapore are bottom of the group after two games.

Thailand lost 2-1 in their opener against Malaysia last Saturday.

Next up for the War Elephants is a clash with Cambodia on Saturday (May 14) at 7pm, with a place in the knockout round at stake.