Guardiola all but confirms Man City are signing Haaland

"Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have told me I'm not allowed to say anything until the deal is done," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday.

"I cannot talk, I'm sorry. There's plenty of time to talk. I would love to talk, honestly. They tell me not to talk, from a legal perspective, not because I don't want to."

British media reported on Monday (May 9) that Haaland had already passed his medical and that Premier League champions City are set to activate the striker's release clause.

City did not replace Argentine striker Sergio Aguero last year when the club's all-time top scorer moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.