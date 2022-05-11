Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Manchester City reach agreement to sign Haaland from Dortmund

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Manchester City reach agreement to ...

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sign Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday (May 10).

"The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," City said.

City did not provide financial details of the deal but German media reported that the total cost of buying Haaland in a multi-year deal could exceed 300 million euros ($316.08 million dollars), including his salary, agent fees and bonuses.

The 21-year-old striker's value has skyrocketed thanks to his prolific form at Dortmund after joining them from Austrian side Salzburg two years ago.

British media reported Haaland had passed his medical on Monday (May 9), with Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp saying it was a transfer that will "set new levels" in the Premier League.

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund since his debut in January 2020. He was last season's top scorer in the Champions League as well as the UEFA Nations League.

This season he has 21 goals in the Bundesliga from 20 starts, with Dortmund set to finish second in the league behind champions Bayern Munich when the season concludes on Saturday (May 14).

But Dortmund failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, dropping to the Europa League where they did not make it past the playoffs.

City have been in the hunt to replace Sergio Aguero after the Argentine striker -- the club's all-time top scorer with 254 goals -- moved to Barcelona on a free transfer last year.

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus failed to seal his place in the starting lineup, with Guardiola often deploying a midfielder as a 'false nine' leading the attack.

 

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 11, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.