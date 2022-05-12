Ten Hag lifts Eredivisie Title...

The Dutch champions retained the title, having been victorious last year.
First-half goals from Nicolas Tagliafico and Steven Berghuis were followed by a Sebastian Haller penalty to give Ten Hag's side a three-goal lead at the break. Bryan Brobbey and Edson Alvarez added another two in the second half to confirm Ajax as champions.
Ten Hag's side have sealed the title with one game to go - an away trip to Vitesse on Sunday. The outcome of that fixture no longer has a bearing for either side, as the hosts sit sixth in the Eredivisie table.
While Ajax won the title convincingly last term, the Dutch champions have been pushed harder by second-placed PSV Eindhoven this season. After Ten Hag’s side drew away to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, PSV had an opportunity to close the gap to the league leaders but failed to capitalise and Ajax retained a four-point buffer.
PSV recorded a narrow 3-2 home win over NEC this evening, but the second-placed side needed to better Ajax's result to take the title race to the last day of the season.
Ten Hag has a reputation as an attack-minded manager and that has certainly been evident with his side this term. Ajax have an impressive goal difference of 79, having scored 96 goals in the league so far.
Perhaps even more impressive is the defensive resilience of Ten Hag’s team. In 33 matches, Ajax have conceded a mere 17 goals, 15 fewer than the next nearest team (Feyenoord).
The triumph has wrapped up a sixth trophy for Ajax under Ten Hag since he took charge in December 2017. He has won three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups and the Johan Cruyff Shield.
Therefore, he will leave Ajax and head for Old Trafford on a high, with their latest title triumph marking a fitting ending to what has been a hugely successful marriage for club and manager. He has done an exceptional job during his time at the Amsterdam outfit and will be sorely missed by everyone connected with the club.
Published : May 12, 2022
