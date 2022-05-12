Ten Hag lifts Eredivisie Title...

Ten Hag's side have sealed the title with one game to go - an away trip to Vitesse on Sunday. The outcome of that fixture no longer has a bearing for either side, as the hosts sit sixth in the Eredivisie table.

While Ajax won the title convincingly last term, the Dutch champions have been pushed harder by second-placed PSV Eindhoven this season. After Ten Hag’s side drew away to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday, PSV had an opportunity to close the gap to the league leaders but failed to capitalise and Ajax retained a four-point buffer.

PSV recorded a narrow 3-2 home win over NEC this evening, but the second-placed side needed to better Ajax's result to take the title race to the last day of the season.

Ten Hag has a reputation as an attack-minded manager and that has certainly been evident with his side this term. Ajax have an impressive goal difference of 79, having scored 96 goals in the league so far.

Perhaps even more impressive is the defensive resilience of Ten Hag’s team. In 33 matches, Ajax have conceded a mere 17 goals, 15 fewer than the next nearest team (Feyenoord).