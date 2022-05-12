Hepatitis B, C antiviral drugs included on National List of Essential Medicines

He said the move aimed to enable more people to access hepatitis B and C antiviral drugs as both diseases could trigger liver cancer.

The price of hepatitis C antiviral drugs will become cheaper as the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is now able to produce them, he noted.

“Patients who have hepatitis B will receive new drugs which can treat the virus effectively,” he said.

Surachoke added that the rising median price of some drugs has been “improved” to facilitate procurement and enable more people to access the drugs, such as granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, a glycoprotein that stimulates bone marrow.