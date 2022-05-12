Mon, May 16, 2022

life

Hepatitis B, C antiviral drugs included on National List of Essential Medicines

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Hepatitis B, C antiviral drugs incl...

The national drug system development committee included antiviral drugs for hepatitis B and C, both of which could trigger liver cancer, on the National List of Essential Medicines on Wednesday.

Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general Surachoke Tangwiwat said 916 drugs are mentioned on the list.

He said the move aimed to enable more people to access hepatitis B and C antiviral drugs as both diseases could trigger liver cancer.

The price of hepatitis C antiviral drugs will become cheaper as the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation is now able to produce them, he noted.

“Patients who have hepatitis B will receive new drugs which can treat the virus effectively,” he said.

Surachoke added that the rising median price of some drugs has been “improved” to facilitate procurement and enable more people to access the drugs, such as granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, a glycoprotein that stimulates bone marrow.

On Wednesday, the National Communicable Disease Committee approved a strategy to eliminate hepatitis B and C between 2022 and 2030 as these diseases are considered a global public health problem.

Separately, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan pointed out on his Facebook page on Thursday that the number of children with chronic hepatitis has increased in more than 20 countries.

Thai health official raises travel alert over 2 new subvariants

Published : May 16, 2022

Guardiola : 'we will give game of our lives'

Published : May 16, 2022

Tuchel says inconsistent Chelsea need to emulate Liverpool

Published : May 15, 2022

Quadruple still possible as Liverpool edge Chelsea in FA Cup final

Published : May 15, 2022

Our legacy will be that we had fun, says Guardiola

Published : May 14, 2022

Published : May 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 16, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Published : May 16, 2022

Somkid pinpoints 6 concerns for Thailand’s economic recovery

Published : May 16, 2022

Tourism changes gear in Phuket, Samui after relaxation of travel restrictions

Published : May 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.