Fewer cases means Covid will soon become endemic in Thailand: expert

In a Facebook post, he pointed out that the number of Covid-19 infections in the country is declining and very soon this virus will become endemic like influenza.
For instance, he said, influenza spread widely in 2009 before becoming endemic in 2010. Influenza still exists and there is a regular outbreak, especially during the rainy season from May to September, he said.
Hence, Dr Yong said students should be given their flu shots now that schools have reopened and the rains have started.
He also said that if it becomes necessary to administer Covid-19 vaccines every year, jabs should be given before schools open.
Published : May 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022