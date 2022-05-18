Klopp praises players and Jake Daniels after keeping title race alive

The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday's final round of games when City are at home to Aston Villa and Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

City have 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola's side against Villa, managed by former Reds captain Steven Gerrard, would secure their fourth league title in five seasons.

Juergen Klopp changed nine of the team who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah injured but several others rested.

Klopp's choice was looking questionable when Southampton took a 13th-minute lead through a wonderful Nathan Redmond strike after the winger had cut in from the left flank.

Roberto Firmino, who led the line in the absence of Sadio Mane, had a header ruled out for offside as the visitors sought a quick way back into the game.