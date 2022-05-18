Depp lawyers question Heard about knife, love notes in defamation case

Johnny Depp's attorney grilled the actor's ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday (May 17), producing affectionate notes she wrote during their short-lived marriage to challenge her accounts of frequent violence and bolster the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's case for defamation.
Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. He has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.
During her cross-examination, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez showed jurors a knife Heard bought Depp as a gift in 2012. Heard, best known for her role in "Aquaman," said Depp had already turned violent by then and often lashed out at her when he was drunk or using drugs.
"This is the knife you gave to the man who would get drunk and violent toward you?" Vasquez said toHeard, who responded that she did not think he would stab her with it.
Heard, 36, has countersued Depp for $100 million, arguing that Depp smeared her by calling her a liar. She said she only hit Depp to defend herself or her sister.
Published : May 18, 2022
By : Reuters
