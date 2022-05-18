Depp lawyers question Heard about knife, love notes in defamation case

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million, saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. He has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.

During her cross-examination, Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez showed jurors a knife Heard bought Depp as a gift in 2012. Heard, best known for her role in "Aquaman," said Depp had already turned violent by then and often lashed out at her when he was drunk or using drugs.

