Thailand’s Puripol the fastest man in Asean

Coming a close second was Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang at 10.55 seconds, while Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis was third by a mere split-second at 10.56 seconds, grabbing the bronze.

The 16-year-old Puripol has so far bagged 3 gold medals in his first SEA Games – from the 200m sprint, when he broke the games’ record of 20.37 seconds, the 4x100m relay, and now the 100m sprint.

As of Wednesday Thailand was in second place with 193 medals – 53 gold, 59 silver, 81 bronze – following host Vietnam, which was well ahead with 276 medals – 126 gold, 76 silver, 74 bronze. The Philippines was in third place with 152 medals – 38 gold, 49 silver, 65 bronze.