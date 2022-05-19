Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Thailand’s Puripol the fastest man in Asean

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thailand’s Puripol the fastest man ...

Thai athlete Puripol Boonson snatched gold in the male 100 metre sprint at the 31st SEA Games on Wednesday at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam, with a time of 10.44 seconds.

Coming a close second was Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang at 10.55 seconds, while Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis was third by a mere split-second at 10.56 seconds, grabbing the bronze.

The 16-year-old Puripol has so far bagged 3 gold medals in his first SEA Games – from the 200m sprint, when he broke the games’ record of 20.37 seconds, the 4x100m relay, and now the 100m sprint.

Thailand’s Puripol the fastest man in Asean

As of Wednesday Thailand was in second place with 193 medals – 53 gold, 59 silver, 81 bronze – following host Vietnam, which was well ahead with 276 medals – 126 gold, 76 silver, 74 bronze. The Philippines was in third place with 152 medals – 38 gold, 49 silver, 65 bronze.

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Published : May 25, 2022

MedPark Hospital, Austrian Embassy sign medical service agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Jürgen Klopp wins Premier League and LMA Manager of the Season awards

Published : May 25, 2022

Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf to Offer Pathway to US Golf and College

Published : May 24, 2022

Thai virus expert sounds warning on spread of monkeypox

Published : May 24, 2022

Published : May 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.