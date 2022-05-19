Moto2 rider Somkiat hailed as a ‘role model for youth’

Pipat wished Somkiat the best of luck in reaching his goal of competing in the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (MotoGP) competition. He hoped the rider succeeds as he would be an inspiration for youth to follow.

Somkiat said he was proud to be Thai and gain fame on the global stage. He thanked his team, fans and every other sector that has encouraged him.

“My next goal is to make the best achievement as a Thai,” Somkiat said. “I will focus on the Moto2 competition to make this season’s performance the best possible.”

Somkiat is all geared up and ready to compete in his next international contest – the Italian motorcycle Grand Prix from May 27 to 29.