Calvert-Lewin secures Everton survival in epic win over Palace

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, who could have had a red card moments earlier, scored first-half goals for mid-table Palace but Everton responded after the breakwith goals from Michael Keane and Richarlison before Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

Everton move to 39 points from 37 games, four clear of relegation rivals Burnley and Leeds United, which ensures they go into Sunday’s final game of the season at Champions League-chasing Arsenal with the pressure on them since January now off.

"It was unbelievably special," Calvert-Lewin told Sky Sports. "The amount of pressure that we were under, going two goals down and then to get to 2-2, I just felt that another chance would come.

"I just had to make sure I was in the right area. It was an incredible experience.

"It’s why we love the game, it’s why the fans love the game. You don’t want to be in the position we were, but then it produces moments like this.

"You can go from low to high so quickly. It is the biggest weight in the world that has been lifted!"