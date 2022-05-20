Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Thailand rolls out over 200 new titles at Cannes Film Festival

Thailand’s booths are up and running at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, showcasing the latest Thai content for an international audience of fans and buyers in France.

Ten major Thai content producers have brought over 200 new titles to the event, including feature films and drama series ranging from horror to romance to animation. These include “Ether’s Paradise”, “Cave Rescue”, “The Spirit of Ramayana”, “Lost in the Woods”, “The Lake”, “The Up Rank”, “Coffee Melody”, “Daeng”, and “Start It Up”.

Among the Thai highlights at Cannes is Adisorn Tresirikasem’s fantasy romance “Love Destiny The Movie”.

Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem confirmed Thailand will have a strong presence at the May 17-28 festival and accompanying “Marche Du Film” event – one of the world’s biggest content markets.

“Content Thailand” – a team created by the National Audio-Visual Committee, Tourism and Sports Ministry, and Commerce Ministry – is leading the Thai showcase.

The “Thailand Pavilion” in the French Riviera town comprises two booths.

The main booth, in the “Village International” section of the festival, is being run by the National Audio-Visual Committee and Tourism Ministry.

Here, international companies and film fans are busy sampling Thai films, dramas and series as well as the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival (BAFF 2021). Information and contacts for foreign companies interested in shooting their productions in Thailand during Covid are available here.

The booth is also holding film industry seminars, business matching and content negotiations.

The second booth is operated by the Commerce Ministry at the Cannes Palace of Festivals. Here, 10 leading Thai film and video companies have been given a platform to negotiate with international buyers such as Netflix. Minor operators can also join the booth for negotiations and business matching.

Ittipol said Thailand’s showcase at Cannes is part of the country’s 20-Year National Strategy for development. The soft-power push would boost Thailand’s film and video industry while enhancing the country’s reputation and building international relations, he added.

 

Published : May 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

