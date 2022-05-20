Thailand rolls out over 200 new titles at Cannes Film Festival

The main booth, in the “Village International” section of the festival, is being run by the National Audio-Visual Committee and Tourism Ministry.

Here, international companies and film fans are busy sampling Thai films, dramas and series as well as the Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival (BAFF 2021). Information and contacts for foreign companies interested in shooting their productions in Thailand during Covid are available here.

The booth is also holding film industry seminars, business matching and content negotiations.

The second booth is operated by the Commerce Ministry at the Cannes Palace of Festivals. Here, 10 leading Thai film and video companies have been given a platform to negotiate with international buyers such as Netflix. Minor operators can also join the booth for negotiations and business matching.

Ittipol said Thailand’s showcase at Cannes is part of the country’s 20-Year National Strategy for development. The soft-power push would boost Thailand’s film and video industry while enhancing the country’s reputation and building international relations, he added.