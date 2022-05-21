Premier League most satisfying and difficult trophy to win, says Guardiola

City lead Liverpool by a point heading into the final round of the season on Sunday (May 22) and Guardiola has the opportunity to clinch the title on home turf for the first time when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said he was not dismissing the Champions League, admitting they would "love to be in Paris" playing in next week's final, but added that winning a title over 38 games was more satisfying as it was "more difficult".

"A lot of weeks, a lot of games we struggle with injuries, good and bad moments, different situations. The success is being there (in the mix) in the last few years," Guardiola said on Friday (May 20).

"Liverpool were unstoppable that year (2019-20) and we were not good enough. The rest we were there (in contention). When you fight for the Premier League it gives the sense you enjoy the locker room.

"We are happier in our lives when you win and win, it makes a good environment for training."