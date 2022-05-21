Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Premier League most satisfying and difficult trophy to win, says Guardiola

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Premier League most satisfying and ...

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says winning the Premier League title is more satisfying than the Champions League.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said winning the Premier League title is more satisfying than the Champions League with the Spaniard out to dampen his disappointment at missing out in Europe by clinching a fourth English top flight crown.
 

City lead Liverpool by a point heading into the final round of the season on Sunday (May 22) and Guardiola has the opportunity to clinch the title on home turf for the first time when they welcome Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola said he was not dismissing the Champions League, admitting they would "love to be in Paris" playing in next week's final, but added that winning a title over 38 games was more satisfying as it was "more difficult".

"A lot of weeks, a lot of games we struggle with injuries, good and bad moments, different situations. The success is being there (in the mix) in the last few years," Guardiola said on Friday (May 20).

"Liverpool were unstoppable that year (2019-20) and we were not good enough. The rest we were there (in contention). When you fight for the Premier League it gives the sense you enjoy the locker room.

"We are happier in our lives when you win and win, it makes a good environment for training."

Premier League most satisfying and difficult trophy to win, says Guardiola

Guardiola said his side would approach Sunday's match just like a "normal Premier League game" as he looks to maintain his perfect winning record against Villa.

"Anxious, nervous? No way," Guardiola said.

"If we concede or struggle, come on, try again, continue and do it. It's the best way to approach this kind of situation. Not 'what happens if we lose?'”

When it was suggested to him that neutral fans would rather see Liverpool win the title, Guardiola said that would always be the case when one team has a history of success.

"The teams with more history have more supporters. It happens in Spain, Germany, Italy. We are outsiders in the last decade," he said.

"Liverpool fans want to win, I'm not saying all the country are Liverpool fans, but in general they are a team with more titles.

"Liverpool, (Manchester) United and Arsenal have a lot of history, we are new. It's why we feel it's a privilege and won't waste this opportunity to enjoy the 95 minutes."

All eyes on Moto2 rider Somkiat as he jets off to Italy for top competition

Published : May 25, 2022

MedPark Hospital, Austrian Embassy sign medical service agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Jürgen Klopp wins Premier League and LMA Manager of the Season awards

Published : May 25, 2022

Notah Begay Thailand Junior Golf to Offer Pathway to US Golf and College

Published : May 24, 2022

Thai virus expert sounds warning on spread of monkeypox

Published : May 24, 2022

Published : May 21, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.