Dechaphol/Sapsiree book Thai Open semi, Ratchanok faces world No 2

Meanwhile, Thai ace Ratchanok “May” Intanon must beat the women’s world No 2 to earn a shot at her home title.

Dechaphol and Sapsiree booked their berth in the last four with a 21-15, 21-18 victory over Japan’s Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya (No 33) at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani on Friday.

The Thai super-duo will take on Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongpiang on Saturday, looking for revenge after the Chinese pairing eliminated Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran with a 21-16, 21-15 win on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thai world No 8 Ratchanok faces a fearsome challenge to her title hopes after annihilating Denmark’s 22-ranked Line Christophersen 21-8, 21-8 in their women’s singles quarter-final.

The Thai ace must beat world No 2 Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan today for a place in Sunday’s final.

The Super 500 tournament offers total prize money of US$360,000 (12 million baht).

The finals will be held on Sunday.

Photographs by Wanchai Kraisornkhajit #NationPhoto