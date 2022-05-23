Klopp congratulates Man City after Liverpool miss out on title by one point

After going behind to an early Pedro Neto tap in, goals from Sadio Mane and late strikes from Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson gave the home fans some cheer even if their fate depended on the proceedings in Manchester.

They finished the season on 92 points, one behind City for the second time in three years but with a League Cup and FA Cup trophy in their cabinet.

Juergen Klopp's men also have a Champions League final against Real Madrid to look forward to next weekend.

However, at Anfield on Sunday it was Wolves who took a shock lead three minutes in when defender Ibrahima Konate misjudged a bouncing ball from a goal kick allowing Raul Jimenez to run in behind on the right and pick out Neto to side-foot in his first goal of the season.

