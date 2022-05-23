Wed, May 25, 2022

life

Guardiola : THIS CITY TEAM ARE LEGENDS

Pep Guardiola described his City squad as 'legends' after lifting a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.

City were crowned champions on Sunday after a spectacular second half comeback against Aston Villa.

Guardiola's men were 2-0 down in the 76th minute at the Etihad Stadium before a five-minute triple blow through two Ilkay Gundogan goals and a Rodri strike turned it around.

City now have six titles in the last 11 campaigns, with the bulk of the current squad having stuck together since Pep's arrival in Manchester in 2016.

After those dramatic scenes to create yet more history, Pep insisted his players and coaches will never be forgotten.

He said: "We are legends. When you win four in five then it’s because these guys are so special. We will be remembered.

"We won with 100 points, second one at Brighton, winning at home with our people is the best.

"Four Premier Leagues in five years is probably the best achievements we have done in our careers."

In terms of the nerve shredding method of victory on Sunday, Pep praised his players and the raucous Etihad crowd for how they responded after falling two goals behind.

He stated: "The last game is always special, a lot of emotions. The moment we scored the goal it changed everything.

"I told them it is normal, but you have to handle it. Oleks gave us a lot in the second half. We scored the goal and got the momentum and our fans did the rest.

"It was the best atmosphere I have lived since I came here. Tomorrow we can celebrate together in the Manchester streets with cigars and beers."

Pep also recognised the outstanding pressure placed on his side by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

"I’ve never seen a team like Liverpool in my life," he asserted.

"I know it’s tough, but they helped us become a better team season by season.

"We want to win. I have the feeling that the rivals are tough and they will be more tough next season.

"Today I have no energy to think about next season. We are champions again! We will defend our crown again and again."

The match took place on the fifth anniversary of an attack on Manchester Arena that killed 23 people.

Earlier in the day, Mike Summerbee laid a wreath in our special remembrance garden at the Etihad Stadium while the players wore black armbands and Manchester bees on their shirts. City fans also engaged in a stadium-wide applause during the 23rd minute.

"On behalf of Man City, Sheikh Mansour, and everyone at the Club, we want to dedicate this to the families that suffered five years ago today at the Manchester Arena," said Pep.
 

Nation Thailnad
