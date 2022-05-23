Guardiola : THIS CITY TEAM ARE LEGENDS

City now have six titles in the last 11 campaigns, with the bulk of the current squad having stuck together since Pep's arrival in Manchester in 2016.

After those dramatic scenes to create yet more history, Pep insisted his players and coaches will never be forgotten.

He said: "We are legends. When you win four in five then it’s because these guys are so special. We will be remembered.

"We won with 100 points, second one at Brighton, winning at home with our people is the best.

"Four Premier Leagues in five years is probably the best achievements we have done in our careers."

In terms of the nerve shredding method of victory on Sunday, Pep praised his players and the raucous Etihad crowd for how they responded after falling two goals behind.



