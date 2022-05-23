Wimbledon to be stripped ranking points by ATP and WTA

One month ago, the All England Club (AELTC) revealed their decision of declining entries from Russian and Belarusian players to the Wimbledon Championships 2022, which has been condemned by the world governing bodies for both the men's and women's professional tennis.

The ATP insisted in a statement on Friday that the ability for players of any nationality to enter tournaments based on merit, and without discrimination, is fundamental to the tour. "The decision by Wimbledon to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the UK this summer undermines this principle and the integrity of the ATP Ranking system."

The WTA also said that they decided not to award ranking points to this year's Wimbledon "as a result of the AELTC's position that it will not honour its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon and proceed with a partial field not based on merit".