Thu, June 02, 2022

life

Ancelotti hoping Real's best will be enough to beat Liverpool

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says his side need to channel what they've shown throughout the season to overcome Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hopes his team can be at their peak to give them a chance of winning Saturday's (May 28) Champions League final against Liverpool at the Stade de France but is pragmatic enough to know that may still not be good enough.
 

Liverpool are unbeaten since March, have lost just three games this season and have already claimed two domestic cups, although they just missed out on the Premier League title, while Real romped to the LaLiga crown with a month to spare.

“I think we have to plan a game where we can show our qualities. So, what we’ve been able to show throughout the season, we have to show that tomorrow too,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday (May 27).

“The team who manages to fit the game to their strengths will win the match,” he added.

Saturday's game gives Liverpool a chance to avenge their defeat by Real in the 2018 final and Ancelotti does not think Real will have a fitness advantage despite having time to rest key players after wrapping up the LaLiga title early.

He recalled that his 2014 Real team arrived at the final with several injured players and still managed to beat local rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I think Liverpool are going to bring an intense game, which is what their qualities are. They are an intense team with a lot of individual qualities, with a lot of verticality (quick transitions). This is what they will try to bring," said Ancelotti.

Published : May 28, 2022

By : Reuters

