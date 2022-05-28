Ancelotti hoping Real's best will be enough to beat Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten since March, have lost just three games this season and have already claimed two domestic cups, although they just missed out on the Premier League title, while Real romped to the LaLiga crown with a month to spare.

“I think we have to plan a game where we can show our qualities. So, what we’ve been able to show throughout the season, we have to show that tomorrow too,” Ancelotti told a news conference on Friday (May 27).

“The team who manages to fit the game to their strengths will win the match,” he added.