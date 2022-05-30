Liverpool celebrate with bus parade...

Flares and fireworks added colour and noise to the event where the Liverpool side showed off the FA Cup and League Cup trophies they won this season.

Liverpool came very close to winning an unprecedented quadruple but fell at the final hurdle for both the Premier League and Champions League.

“Just unbelievable experience for everyone in the city to experience. The little kids, the older people, it was just amazing. Absolutely amazing. And even though we didn’t win who said we haven’t got the best fans in the world? Totally amazing experience. What a day we have had. Unbelievable. Making memories with your kids, that’s what it’s all about. Thank you.” LIVERPOOL FAN Said.