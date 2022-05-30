Thu, June 02, 2022

Liverpool celebrate with bus parade

Liverpool players and coaches celebrated a successful, trophy-laden season with an open top bus parade on Sunday (May 29).

The likes of Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Juergen Klopp were all in place to wave to hundreds of thousands of fans who lined the streets of the city.
 

Flares and fireworks added colour and noise to the event where the Liverpool side showed off the FA Cup and League Cup trophies they won this season.

Liverpool came very close to winning an unprecedented quadruple but fell at the final hurdle for both the Premier League and Champions League.

“Just unbelievable experience for everyone in the city to experience. The little kids, the older people, it was just amazing. Absolutely amazing. And even though we didn’t win who said we haven’t got the best fans in the world? Totally amazing experience. What a day we have had. Unbelievable. Making memories with your kids, that’s what it’s all about. Thank you.” LIVERPOOL FAN Said.

Last week, Manchester City fought back to win 3-2 against Aston Villa and beat Liverpool to the English league title by one point on the last day of the season.

On Saturday, Real Madrid also clinched a 1-0 victory over the Reds in the Champions League final in Paris, with a Vinicius Jr goal being the difference.

Neither of those defeats could stop Liverpool celebrating a successful year with a bus parade, and their fans were adamant that there were more good times to come for their favourite team.

