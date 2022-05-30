At-risk people urged to get 4th jab as vaccine protection wanes

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand has dropped below 5,000 per day but experts warn this downward trend could reverse as the effects of vaccination wear off.

The Public Health Ministry last week revealed results of its study on the effects of vaccination with two, three or four doses.

It found that two vaccine doses had the least efficacy against Omicron infection, but are 75 per cent effective in preventing severe symptoms which require ventilators.

Three jabs are 15 per cent effective against Omicron infection, but 93 per cent effective in preventing symptoms that require ventilators.