Tue, June 21, 2022

life

Bahrain overcomes Thailand at FIFA matchup

Thailand’s national football team went down to Bahrain 1-2 at the FIFA International “A” Match at Pathum Thani Stadium on Tuesday.

Thailand, ranked number 111 in the world, locked horns with Bahrain, ranked 89, at the tournament.

Thailand scored the first goal courtesy of a penalty by Teerasil Dangda in the 4th minute.
 
However, Ibrahim al-Khatal kicked in the equaliser for Bahrain in the 45th+1 minute before halftime and Sayed Hashim Issa scored the winning goal in the 90th+1 minute.

Thailand will play against the Maldives in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification on June 8.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit - Nation Photo

