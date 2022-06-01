Bahrain overcomes Thailand at FIFA matchup

Thailand, ranked number 111 in the world, locked horns with Bahrain, ranked 89, at the tournament.
Thailand scored the first goal courtesy of a penalty by Teerasil Dangda in the 4th minute.
However, Ibrahim al-Khatal kicked in the equaliser for Bahrain in the 45th+1 minute before halftime and Sayed Hashim Issa scored the winning goal in the 90th+1 minute.
Thailand will play against the Maldives in the third round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualification on June 8.
Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit - Nation Photo
Published : June 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : Jun 21, 2022