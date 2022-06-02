Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Vaccine offers protection against smallpox, monkeypox

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Vaccine offers protection against s...

A new vaccine could help fight the third generation of smallpox and monkeypox, a leading virologist explained.

Dr Yong Poovorawan posted on his Facebook on Wednesday that vaccine manufacturer Bavarian Nordic had come up with the MVA-BN vaccine from Modified vaccinia Ankara, modified from vaccinia virus. It is a live, non-replicating vaccine for smallpox and monkeypox.

The vaccine is administered by subcutaneous injection to create immunity, but it will not cause pustules. It is as efficient as vaccines in the past, he said.

It could be administered to people with low immunity while it is not completely forbidden for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

People will be administered two doses at an interval of four weeks between each dose. However, people who have been vaccinated against smallpox only need one dose of the vaccine.

People who have been infected could receive the vaccine within four days to prevent the disease or reduce the symptoms.

The vaccine is called Imvanex in Europe and Jynneos in the US, but it has not been registered yet in Thailand.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.