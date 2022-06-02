Vaccine offers protection against smallpox, monkeypox

The vaccine is administered by subcutaneous injection to create immunity, but it will not cause pustules. It is as efficient as vaccines in the past, he said.

It could be administered to people with low immunity while it is not completely forbidden for pregnant or breastfeeding women.

People will be administered two doses at an interval of four weeks between each dose. However, people who have been vaccinated against smallpox only need one dose of the vaccine.

People who have been infected could receive the vaccine within four days to prevent the disease or reduce the symptoms.