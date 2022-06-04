Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title

With the victory, Tawanchai earned a shot at reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee, as well as a US$50,000 performance bonus.

In a battle of elite bantamweight contenders, No 4-ranked Fabricio Andrade scored a quick first-round finish over No 2 Kwon Won Il.

Andrade stalked Kwon around the Circle from the opening bell, looking to land the fight-ending blow. That came in the form of a left body kick that crumpled the South Korean, who could not recover from the impact.

Andrade’s performance established him as a world title threat and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.