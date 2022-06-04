Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot...

Tawanchai PK Saenchai knocked out Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 on Friday night, securing a shot at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title.

Fifth-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Tawanchai dominated ONE newcomer Niclas Larsen to kayo the Danish fighter in the second round.

With the victory, Tawanchai earned a shot at reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee, as well as a US$50,000 performance bonus.

In a battle of elite bantamweight contenders, No 4-ranked Fabricio Andrade scored a quick first-round finish over No 2 Kwon Won Il.

Andrade stalked Kwon around the Circle from the opening bell, looking to land the fight-ending blow. That came in the form of a left body kick that crumpled the South Korean, who could not recover from the impact.

Andrade’s performance established him as a world title threat and earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Fifth-ranked flyweight contender Reece McLaren authored a slick submission victory over dangerous knockout artist Xie Wei.

After getting dropped by a thunderous right hand from the Chinese fighter, McLaren recovered and turned to his world-class grappling. Within moments, McLaren had Xie’s back and secured a rear-naked choke to force the tap.

Former ONE Flyweight World Champion and current No 2-ranked contender Kairat Akhmetov routed highly-regarded Japanese veteran Tatsumitsu Wada in an impressive performance.

Akhmetov took home a unanimous decision after three rounds and called for a world title shot.
Veteran martial artist Guto Inocente survived an early onslaught from Serbian sensation Rade Opacic to produce a come-from-behind knockout victory in the first round.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion and current No 5-ranked contender Alex Silva put together a tremendous performance against Adrian Mattheis, finishing the rising Indonesian star with a crafty submission in their highly anticipated rematch. The victory also earned Silva a US$50,000 bonus.

Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title

Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title

Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title Tawanchai kayos Larsen to earn shot at ONE Featherweight world title

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.