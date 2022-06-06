Thais rout Malaysia to top the group in U23 Asia Cup football

Thailand had earlier drawn 2-2 with Vietnam while Malaysia lost 1-4 to South Korea.
Thailand opened its account through Buriram United striker Suphanat Mueanta in the 23rd minute, after the ball was deflected by a Malaysian defender.
In the 69th minute, Channarong Promsrikaew, who plays for Unión Adarve in Spain, scored the second goal with a simple tap-in.
Suphanat finished the match with the third goal in the 73rd minute, capitalising on a Ben Davis through pass.
In the other Group C game, reigning champions South Korea drew against Vietnam 1-1.
Thailand secured three points, tying with South Korea, but finished on top with superior disciplinary points.
The team will play against South Korea at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent on Wednesday at 8pm. The match will be broadcast on True ID and Eleven Sports.
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
