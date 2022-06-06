Thais rout Malaysia to top the group in U23 Asia Cup football

Thailand opened its account through Buriram United striker Suphanat Mueanta in the 23rd minute, after the ball was deflected by a Malaysian defender.

In the 69th minute, Channarong Promsrikaew, who plays for Unión Adarve in Spain, scored the second goal with a simple tap-in.

Suphanat finished the match with the third goal in the 73rd minute, capitalising on a Ben Davis through pass.

In the other Group C game, reigning champions South Korea drew against Vietnam 1-1.