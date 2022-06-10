Sun, June 26, 2022

life

Hamilton 'speechless' at honorary Brazilian citizenship

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Hamilton 'speechless' at honorary B...

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was speechless after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil when the lower house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday (June 9).

The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the British driver who unfurled the Brazilian flag at Sao Paulo's Interlagos circuit.
 

Hamilton backed the move in April, when he visited Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation, saying he would be honoured.

"Today I was granted honorary citizenship to one of my favourite places in the world," Hamilton, who is racing in Azerbaijan this weekend, told his 28.4 million followers on Instagram.

"I don't really have the words right now. Thank you Brasil, I love you, I can't wait to see you again."

The lower house will now hold a solemn session to deliver the 37-year-old the honorary citizenship, with a date yet to be set.

Figueiredo, a member of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party, praised the Mercedes driver for celebrating the country at last year's race and noted he has always held up the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna as his boyhood idol.

Hamilton, knighted by his own country, had his name chanted along with that of Senna, a local hero, as he carried Brazil's flag on to the podium last year.

Congressman Jhonatan de Jesus of the Republicans party said in a report that Hamilton has a "deep and strongly emotional" relationship with Brazil and the tribute was well-deserved.

"His gestures add to his indisputable sporting merit. His public positions in support of relevant issues such as the environment, animal rights, Black people, women and human rights must also be remembered and highlighted," Jesus said.

The Congress vote was largely symbolic as the debate lasted for about 10 minutes.

Match organiser ‘sorry’ after Man U, Liverpool slam ticket fiasco

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Liverpool and Man U legends join Bangkok run in big match preview

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Bale joins MLS club Los Angeles FC on free transfer

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filipina wins transgender pageant in Thailand

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Published : June 10, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

The Nation Talk EP.27 | Lamborghini delivers a treat for Thailand’s auto buffs

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Death toll in Bangkok blaze rises to 2, witness describes horror

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Filling stations to offer rice-curry at THB25 as price crisis bites

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.