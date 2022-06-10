Hamilton 'speechless' at honorary Brazilian citizenship

Hamilton backed the move in April, when he visited Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation, saying he would be honoured.

"Today I was granted honorary citizenship to one of my favourite places in the world," Hamilton, who is racing in Azerbaijan this weekend, told his 28.4 million followers on Instagram.

"I don't really have the words right now. Thank you Brasil, I love you, I can't wait to see you again."

The lower house will now hold a solemn session to deliver the 37-year-old the honorary citizenship, with a date yet to be set.