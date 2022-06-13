McDonald's successor reopens in Russia after U.S. giant withdrawal

Oleg Paroev, general director of the company, announced the new brand meaning "Delicious - and that's it," during a ceremony at the restaurant in downtown Moscow's Pushkinskaya Square, the first McDonald's restaurant in the Soviet Union that opened in 1990.

The original McDonald's logo was changed to a red circle and two orange lines to represent a burger and two French fries.

Another 50 outlets will be reopened on Monday, and roughly 200 outlets are expected to reopen by the end of June. All of McDonald's former 850 restaurants across Russia are expected to reopen by the end of summer, according to Paroev.

Alexander Gower, a McDonald's franchisee in Russia, is taking over the chain's 850 restaurants and he and his partners plan to open more stores every week, and will open 1,000 stores in the next five to six years.

"We will open 50 more restaurants on Monday and there will be 200 ones by the end of June. Then every week we will open 50 to 100 more restaurants across the country," said Paroev.