Thongchai says Army training was foundation for historic US win

Thongchai won the American Family Insurance Championship in Wisconsin by one shot for his 22nd career title, after eight victories in European and 13 on the Asian Tour.

Tied for the lead overnight, the 52-year-old Thai legend signed off on 4-under 68 for a winning total of 14-under 202 at University Ridge Golf Club. His maiden victory on US soil came on his 19th career start in the 50-and-over PGA Tour Champions.

Tom Pernice Jr finished second after a final round of 66. Miguel Angel Jimenez, who was tied overnight with Thongchai, shot 70 to share third at 12-under with Jerry Kelly (67), Marco Dawson (67) and Kirk Triplett (68).