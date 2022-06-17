Cannabis can bring blood pressure down too low, warns doctor

Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of Chulalongkorn University's Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, warned that people with heart diseases should be particularly aware as they can develop serious symptoms.
He added that using high amounts of cannabis does not mean it will give good results. Instead, he said, it can bring the blood pressure down far too much, and cause nausea, vomiting, disturbed vision, balance problems and depression.
Published : June 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
