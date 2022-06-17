Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Cannabis can bring blood pressure down too low, warns doctor

People should control their consumption of cannabis as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can bring down their blood pressure and pulse to dangerous levels, a medical expert said on Thursday.

Dr Thiravat Hemachudha, head of Chulalongkorn University's Information Centre for Emerging Infectious Diseases, warned that people with heart diseases should be particularly aware as they can develop serious symptoms.

 

He added that using high amounts of cannabis does not mean it will give good results. Instead, he said, it can bring the blood pressure down far too much, and cause nausea, vomiting, disturbed vision, balance problems and depression.

Published : June 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

