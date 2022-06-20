Wed, June 29, 2022

life

‘Wai' by Thai women’s volleyball team wins hearts of netizens

The Thai women’s national volleyball team's move to perform the "wai" to greet spectators before their last round-robin match in the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League on Sunday has gone viral among netizens.

The Thai women lost 1-3 to the US in a hard-fought encounter in Quezon City, Philippines. The Thais got off to a great start, winning the first set 25-17, but lost the next three 13-25, 23-25, 18-25.

Thai volleyball players Kaewkanlaya Kamuntala, Pimpichaya Kokram and Chatchu-On Moksri featured in the video clip posted in the Volleyball World tweet on Sunday.

The tweet of the video had drawn 4,829 likes, 35 comments and 3,605 retweets as of Monday.

 

Thailand will face South Korea on June 29 at 9pm at Armeets Arena when the third week of action starts in in Sofia, Bulgaria. That match will be followed by games against the Dominican Republic on June 30, Brazil on July 2 and Italy on July 3.

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

