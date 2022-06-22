Players Post for Photocall Ahead of Thai WPGA Event in Pattaya

Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association organizes the “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking, the third of the 10 events for the 2021-2022 season.

The current SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, the first of all eight circuits in 2022, is taking place at the par 72 6,328 yard Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya between June 22-24. It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day).

The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500. However, any player who hit over 88 (or 16 over par) in each round will be automatically disqualified.