Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Players Post for Photocall Ahead of Thai WPGA Event in Pattaya

Inaugural champion Parinda Phokan joined fellow players in a photocall for the Bt2.5 million “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking which tees off today at the Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya.

The 24-year-old player from Khon Kaen along with Thai WPGA members Nantjikarn Raksachat, Nemittra Juntanaket, Wad Phaewchimplee and Chommapat Pongthanarak participated in the photo shoot at the Pullman Pattaya Hotel G.

The photocall was conducted with the aim to promote the tourism at the beach city with Pullman Pattaya Hotel G General Manager Mr. Simon Angove providing warm hospitality throughout the session.

Thai Women’s Professional Golf Association organizes the “SAT-TWT Open” Road to World Ranking, the third of the 10 events for the 2021-2022 season.

The current SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking, the first of all eight circuits in 2022, is taking place at the par 72 6,328 yard Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya between June 22-24. It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format with a total of 54 holes (18 holes each day).

The field acceptance will not exceed 132 players with only top 60 and ties, after 36 holes, proceeding to the final round. The winner will receive the top prize money of Bt367,500. However, any player who hit over 88 (or 16 over par) in each round will be automatically disqualified. 

The SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking is sponsored by the Sports Authority of Thailand, National Sports Development Fund, Siam Commercial Bank, P Overseas Steal (Public Company Limited), Golf Pride and Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya.

Published : June 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

