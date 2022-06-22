Mathusorn Emerges Surprise Leader in Thai WPGA Opener

“I could have done better as I made three putts on two holes. But I’m quite confident with my chance this week with my first round score,” said Channettee whose season’s highlights included three victories on the TrustGolf Tour and the National Qualifiers in the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Trichat, a one-time winner on a local women’s tour, fired seven birdies against two bogeys for a 67 to again put herself in contention after finishing top 10 twice on the TrustGolf Tour this season.

“I have to thank my putting game today. I made great putts from everywhere. I just hope to hit the iron better in the next two days,” said the 27-year-old Bangkokian.

Four players followed a stroke behind with a 68. That included 15-year-old amateur Pimpisa Rubrong who had five birdies and one bogey.

“I hit close to the pin positions and made several birdies. The rain interrupted play a few times and it made the green speed a bit slower than usual. I’m glad to come back to play on this course as we haven’t had a junior tournament here for a few years,” said Pimpisa.

The other three were former LPGA players Patcharajutar Kongkraphan amd Budsabakorn Sukapan, Samaporn Khangkhun and Nontaya Srisawang.