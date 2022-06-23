Get an mRNA booster jab, respiratory specialist advises

He advised all healthy Thais to receive at least three Covid-19 jabs, while those with chronic diseases, the pregnant and the elderly must have four.

Manoon said an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) must be included in the jabs to ensure increased immunity and safety.

He said people who have been given three Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs, or two Sinovac jabs and an AstraZeneca booster, must receive at least one mRNA booster.

Two AstraZeneca jabs and a Pfizer or Moderna booster provide 90 per cent immunity against developing severe symptoms and death, and the efficiency will increase up to 99 per cent after receiving the fourth mRNA jab, he pointed out.