Wed, June 29, 2022

life

Thailand’s Thanawat banned from World Snooker Tour

Thai snooker player Thanawat Tirapongpaiboon has been banned for the next two seasons of the World Snooker Tour on disciplinary grounds.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) announced on its website on Wednesday that 28-year-old Thanawat will be unable to compete in the 2022-23 World Snooker Tour and the 2023-24 season.

The organisation only stated that it was an outstanding serious disciplinary matter from the World Snooker Tour in 2015.

However, the WPBSA said that Thanawat is cooperating fully to resolve the outstanding issues.

Thanawat had recently earned the spot from the 2022 Asia-Oceania Q School at the beginning of June after he beat fellow-Thai Dechawat Poomjaeng 4-2.

His place on the World Snooker Tour will be offered to Asjad Iqbal from Pakistan who is the next in line on the Asia-Oceania Q School Order of Merit.

Published : June 23, 2022

Nation Thailnad
