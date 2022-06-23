Thailand’s Thanawat banned from World Snooker Tour

The organisation only stated that it was an outstanding serious disciplinary matter from the World Snooker Tour in 2015.

However, the WPBSA said that Thanawat is cooperating fully to resolve the outstanding issues.

Thanawat had recently earned the spot from the 2022 Asia-Oceania Q School at the beginning of June after he beat fellow-Thai Dechawat Poomjaeng 4-2.

His place on the World Snooker Tour will be offered to Asjad Iqbal from Pakistan who is the next in line on the Asia-Oceania Q School Order of Merit.