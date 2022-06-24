Covid-19 infections far less severe after mRNA shots: lung specialist

He said people who have received three mRNA jabs or two AstraZeneca jabs and an mRNA booster may not require a fourth jab if they have been infected by the Omicron variant, because their immunity will be very high.

However, he said, those who have received two Sinovac jabs and an AstraZeneca booster or have been infected by Omicron after getting two AstraZeneca jabs should receive one mRNA booster, he said.