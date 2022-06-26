Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Dr Yong also pointed out that the number of children infected by Covid-19 has surged now that schools have reopened, triggering a spread among families.

With children, he said, it was difficult to tell if they have the common flu or Covid-19.

“We expect Covid-19 to spread quickly from this month and the number of infections to reach their peak between July and September,” he said.

He reckoned that Covid-19 infections will start dropping between October and December, before rising again in January, when respiratory diseases usually peak.