Ronaldo misses training as Man United exit rumours gather steam

Ronaldo reportedly told the Premier League club that he wants to leave in the close season because of his desire to play in the Champions League, according to The Times newspaper on Saturday.

Speculation has been rife about Ronaldo's future at United following a trophy-less campaign and their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, although incoming manager Erik ten Hag has said the Portuguese international is part of his plans.

The report added that the 37-year-old believes that he can play at the elite level for another "three of four years".