Sat, July 09, 2022

life

Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s volleyball league

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s...

Thai volleyball player Pornpun Guedpard is the "best setter" at the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League, according to statistics posted on a website.

The website, volleyballworld.com, published statistics of players' performances in the three weeks of the tournament, played in Turkey, the Philippines and Bulgaria, which clearly shows Pornpun topping the “best setters” category.

She was successful in setting the ball up 40.32 per cent, or 475 times, from 694 attempts, while Poland’s Wolosz Joanna is in second place with 305 successful attempts.

Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s volleyball league Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s volleyball league

Meanwhile, Pimpichaya Kokram is ranked fourth in the “best scorers” category, while Chatchu-on Moksri is sixth.

Pimpichaya also ranks fourth in the “best attackers” category and fifth among “best servers”. Chatchu-on ranks ninth among "best attackers".

Thailand has qualified for the first time for the final round of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.

The Thai women will take on hosts Turkey on July 13 at Ankara Arena in Ankara.

Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s volleyball league

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

The first look at Manchester United in Thailand

Published : Jul 09, 2022

TOUR 2022 SQUAD OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Man Utd to inaugurate new jersey against Liverpool in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Bangkok open-air film fest captures audience with 1997 crime drama

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Shinzo Abe – ‘prince’ of Japanese politics who rewrote history

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Schools reminded of preventive guidelines as Covid-19 cases surge

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Elon Musk decides to terminate Twitter deal

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Manchester United land in Thailand without Ronaldo

Published : Jul 09, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.