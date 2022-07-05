Pornpun is ‘best setter’ at women’s volleyball league

She was successful in setting the ball up 40.32 per cent, or 475 times, from 694 attempts, while Poland’s Wolosz Joanna is in second place with 305 successful attempts.

Meanwhile, Pimpichaya Kokram is ranked fourth in the “best scorers” category, while Chatchu-on Moksri is sixth.

Pimpichaya also ranks fourth in the “best attackers” category and fifth among “best servers”. Chatchu-on ranks ninth among "best attackers".

Thailand has qualified for the first time for the final round of the FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League.