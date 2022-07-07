Nadal fights hard to reach semifinals at Wimbledon

The 22-time Grand Slam champion lost the opening set 3-6 and asked for a medical timeout while leading 4-3 in the second set.

"The body in general is fine but of course in the abdominal, something is not going well, to be honest," said Nadal after the match and admitted that for a lot of moment, he thought he would not be able to finish the match.

But the 36-year-old Spaniard didn't let the crowd down as he returned to the court and picked up his racket. Wild cheering accompanied him since then whenever he got a point.

Nadal broke in the 11th game to take the second set 7-5, but Fritz dominated the following set with huge serves and big forehands.

The 24-year-old American put himself ahead with another 6-3, but Nadal always with a never-say-die attitude, came back again by winning the fourth set 7-5.