Blast off with Thailand’s CanSat world champs

A CanSat is a functional satellite that is miniaturised to reduce costs, meaning they can be constructed by students or anyone interested in satellite technology and development.

CanSats are not meant to be launched into orbit. Instead, they are lifted by rockets to a height of around 1 kilometre to collect data before returning to the ground under a parachute.

Competitors in the annual CanSat Competition, held at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia, must follow requirements including design and payload restrictions. This year, a group of Thai high school students defeated CanSat teams from around the globe to become world champions. The Nation invites you to meet the “Descendere” team and travel with them on their path to glory.

Descendere has 8 members – Pitipoom Achapramote, Thasavit Krueklai, Kittipon Amornprasertkij, Krin Kaweewongsunthorn, Krissada Singhachain, Akkhanirut Pandej, Nuchit Vicitkojja, and Suvijak Piyanopharoj.

This is a CanSat built by “Descendere” from Assumption College Bangrak, that won the global CanSat Competition 2022 in the United States.